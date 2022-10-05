Friendly Baby Hospital Initiative to educate women to prefer mother feeding to babies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Baby Friendly Hospital Intiative, a training programme for clinical and non clinical staffers of gynae and paeds wards will educate women during pregnancy and after delivery to discourage formula milk to babies over breastfeeding.

The training is being imparted to them in public health facilities of South Punjab in collaboration with United Nations International Children's Emergency Funds (UNICEF) and World Health Organizations (WHO).

A spokesperson for Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Sajjad Masood informed APP on Wedneaday that Dr Rashida Arif, Dr Rabia Rehman, Dr Rabia Saleem, Dr Munazza Khalid and Nadia Taj were training clinical and non clinical staffers of Nishtar Hospital in a three day workshop which began from Oct 3.

He said that the main object of the work is to create awareness among others about the importance of mother feeding and to discourage formula milk.

In Multan Nishtar Hospital, Children Complex and Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) have been selected for it while Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Shujabad, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Khan and THQ Hospital Liaqatpur and Khanpur staffers will also be trained under the project.

Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, THQ Ahmedpur East and THQ Hospital Hasilpur will also undergo training next month.

Master Trainers have been trained by senior gynecologists and health department officials from Lahore in this connection for further training in their hospitals and peripheral areas health facilities.

Communication Officer to DG Health Punjab, Mirza Muneeb stated that the training was being imparted in the second phase in public hospitals of South Punjab in which Multan, Shujabad, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Khanewal districts will be covered.

He stated that UNICEF and WHO had collaborated with the Health department for this initiative adding that it will help motivate women during pregnancy and afterward to prefer breastfeeding.

He hoped that the training would yield fruitful results.