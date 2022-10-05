UrduPoint.com

Friendly Baby Hospital Initiative To Educate Women To Prefer Mother Feeding To Babies

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Friendly Baby Hospital Initiative to educate women to prefer mother feeding to babies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Baby Friendly Hospital Intiative, a training programme for clinical and non clinical staffers of gynae and paeds wards will educate women during pregnancy and after delivery to discourage formula milk to babies over breastfeeding.

The training is being imparted to them in public health facilities of South Punjab in collaboration with United Nations International Children's Emergency Funds (UNICEF) and World Health Organizations (WHO).

A spokesperson for Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Sajjad Masood informed APP on Wedneaday that Dr Rashida Arif, Dr Rabia Rehman, Dr Rabia Saleem, Dr Munazza Khalid and Nadia Taj were training clinical and non clinical staffers of Nishtar Hospital in a three day workshop which began from Oct 3.

He said that the main object of the work is to create awareness among others about the importance of mother feeding and to discourage formula milk.

In Multan Nishtar Hospital, Children Complex and Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) have been selected for it while Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Shujabad, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Khan and THQ Hospital Liaqatpur and Khanpur staffers will also be trained under the project.

Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, THQ Ahmedpur East and THQ Hospital Hasilpur will also undergo training next month.

Master Trainers have been trained by senior gynecologists and health department officials from Lahore in this connection for further training in their hospitals and peripheral areas health facilities.

Communication Officer to DG Health Punjab, Mirza Muneeb stated that the training was being imparted in the second phase in public hospitals of South Punjab in which Multan, Shujabad, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Khanewal districts will be covered.

He stated that UNICEF and WHO had collaborated with the Health department for this initiative adding that it will help motivate women during pregnancy and afterward to prefer breastfeeding.

He hoped that the training would yield fruitful results.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Shahbaz Sharif World United Nations Punjab Bahawalpur Khanewal Vehari Khanpur Hasilpur Shujabad Women From Government

Recent Stories

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

45 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

2 hours ago
 T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

5 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.