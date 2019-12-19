Friendly countries favouring Pakistan on Kashmir issue: Mushahid Hussain Syed

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Wednesday said Malaysia, China and Turkey were favouring Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir besides raising the plight of Kashmiri people before the world leaders.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Kashmiri people had been facing atrocities of the Indian armed forces in the Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir for the last many months, he added.

About Pakistan's role, Mushahid Hussain Syed said the Pakistan's main aim was to bridge the gap among the Muslim Ummah.

Quoting example of Nawaz Sharif's regime, he claimed that former President of America had offered huge amount to Pakistani leader to restrict from nuclear explosions in respond to India but the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif took the stance in the larger interest of the country.

He said former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had invited the Arab world conference on 1974, in Lahore aimed at uniting the Muslim nations.