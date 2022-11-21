Friendly cricket match held between IIUI, FERA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A friendly match between International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI XI) and Federal education Reporters Association (FERA XI) was played here at the ground of the new campus of the university.

IIUI XI won the match. IIUI XI, playing first scored 148 runs in 8 overs with an impressive batting of Raja Hamid who also grabbed the title of "Man of the Match". In reply, FERA posted 60 runs on the scorecard.

Member board of the Governors of IIUI and famous religious Scholar Dr Aamir Tuaseen was the chief guest of the match, which was jointly organized by the Department of Protocol and Public relations and the Office of the Students Advisor.

Students Advisor Dr Rizwan Aftab, In-charge Protocol and Public Relations were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the event, Dr Aamir said, "sports are an integral part of the learning process" and emphasised that sports activities had a long-lasting positive impact on society.

He hailed IIUI's management for their splendid arrangements.

Zafar Sipra, President FERA thanked IIUI for organising the friendly match and appreciated the management for the quality arrangements. He also thanked the Directorates of Protocol and Public Relations and Students Affairs for the collaboration.

After conclusion of the match, the winner and runner-up trophies were awarded by the chief guest to the captains.