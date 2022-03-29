UrduPoint.com

Friendly Cricket Match Played At Sargodha University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Friendly cricket match played at Sargodha University

A friendly cricket match was played between the University Faculty XI and Administration XI at cricket ground of the University of Sargodha (UoS), here on Tuesday, which was won by Faculty XI by 8 runs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :A friendly cricket match was played between the University Faculty XI and Administration XI at cricket ground of the University of Sargodha (UoS), here on Tuesday, which was won by Faculty XI by 8 runs.

Faculty XI won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 152 runs in 10 overs.

Following which the Administration XI managed to score 144 runs till the last ball.

Faculty XI was led by Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, while the Administration XI was led by Rana Abdul Mohsin.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar participated in the friendly match as the special guest and also met players.

University teachers, administration and students were present in large numbers to watch the match.

Related Topics

Cricket Amir Ali University Of Sargodha

Recent Stories

Islamabad Security Dialogue's second round to open ..

Islamabad Security Dialogue's second round to open robust debate from April 1

39 seconds ago
 45,109 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

45,109 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

41 seconds ago
 FC holds free medical camp in Kahan

FC holds free medical camp in Kahan

43 seconds ago
 Construction of new Sanxingdui museum building beg ..

Construction of new Sanxingdui museum building begins

45 seconds ago
 13,000 policemen to provide security during LG pol ..

13,000 policemen to provide security during LG polls in Hazara

8 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls on EU to Abandon Confrontational Appr ..

Moscow Calls on EU to Abandon Confrontational Approach Towards Russia - Foreign ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.