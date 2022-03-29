Friendly cricket match played at Sargodha University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A friendly cricket match was played between the University Faculty XI and Administration XI at cricket ground of the University of Sargodha (UoS), here on Tuesday, which was won by Faculty XI by 8 runs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :A friendly cricket match was played between the University Faculty XI and Administration XI at cricket ground of the University of Sargodha (UoS), here on Tuesday, which was won by Faculty XI by 8 runs.

Faculty XI won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 152 runs in 10 overs.

Following which the Administration XI managed to score 144 runs till the last ball.

Faculty XI was led by Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, while the Administration XI was led by Rana Abdul Mohsin.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar participated in the friendly match as the special guest and also met players.

University teachers, administration and students were present in large numbers to watch the match.