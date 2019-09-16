Friendly police ecology is essential for improving public image: IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Monday directed to all the officials to ensure friendly police ecology in the city through decent gestures and give respect to people interacting with them on various issues.

In his special message, he asked police officials to ponder as why real acknowledgment is not being given to them despite the fact that they perform duties in tough conditions and do utmost efforts to curb crime and serve people.

The inspector general said people are still reluctant to visit police stations and all of us would have to strive to improve the image of the force and change `thana' culture. He asked the police officials to behave decently with those visiting police stations and give oath for polite behavior with complainants.

He said the Primary aim of any police force is to become a symbol of respect for citizens. This objective can only be achieved when citizens interacting with the police feel safe, respected and consider police as a friend, he added.

"Daily hundreds of calls come on our emergency numbers which depicts the trust and confidence of the public on police," he said adding whenever someone is in distress, even in non-police matters, police is contacted for assistance.

He said there is need to transform the police image through honesty, dedication, merit and policy of "Pehlay Salam Phir Kalam".

Aamir Zulfiqar directed to exhibit maximum respect to the public by ensuring that all constitutional and legal rights are provided to persons under custody.

He said torture and high handedness would not be tolerated at any cost and police department should become service provider to the public.

He said remarkable success was achieved against criminals including land grabbers as well as drug pushes and crime rate had significantly declined.

This success story is due to efforts of personnel of the force but it should be thought as why there is not significant achievement in bridging the gap between police and public, he maintained.

He urged all the policemen to adopt positive attitude during their interaction with people and leave negative conduct bringing bad impression for the force.

He also directed to come up to the expectations of the citizens and the government. Following the polite and soft attitude in operational matters of the force, he said Islamabad Police would become the best force of the country.