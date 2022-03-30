Friends Group wins APP employees' union election 2022-24

The Friends Group clinched the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Employees Union Central Bargaining Agent (CBA) with thumping majority in election 2022-2024, held here on Tuesday, March 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Friends Group clinched the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Employees Union Central Bargaining Agent (CBA) with thumping majority in election 2022-2024, held here on Tuesday, March 29.

Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi and Naeem Sheikh were elected as president and secretary general of the union, respectively.

Employees of the APP from Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sialkot stations took part in the elections. A total of 183 members used their right to vote, as the elections were held in peaceful and transparent manner.

Friends and United groups contested the elections, and the former stood victorious, continuing its past tradition. Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Asif Ghaffar, Rafaqat Hussain Shah and Muhammad Abdullah were elected as vice president, joint secretary, finance secretary and press secretary, respectively.

Also, Muhammad Zubair, Imtiaz Ahmed, Eid Muhammad, Muhammad Jamil, Ali Asgher, Muhammad Qadeer and Tanvir Ahmed were elected as the governing body members.

Elected President Naeem Khan Niazi thanked the voters for expressing their trust in him and vowed to work for the welfare and betterment of employees.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Rana Azeem and President EMRA Asif Butt extended felicitations to the newly elected body and expressed the hope that they would work for welfare of the employees.