Friends Of Burns Centre Hosted Iftar Dinner For Donors, Staff
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Friends of Burns Centre hosted the Iftar-Dinner every year for expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Almighty Allah, donors, well-wishers and its dedicated staff. Without their patronage, support and services it could not be possible to serve the needy burns victims/patients.
This year Iftar-Dinner was held on March 17 at Sadabahar Hall. More than 600 people including Barrister Shahida Jamil, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Sadiq Mohammad, donors, well-wishers, philanthropists attended the program.
Farhan Hanif, President of the Friends of Burns Centre briefed about the services of the Burns Centre.
Zahid Saeed, Chief Guest and Patron-in-Chief of the Friends of Burns Centre lauded the dedicated services of the Burns Centre and introduced the recently reconstituted Executive Committee of the Friends of Burns Centre.
Fawad Barry, Vice President of the Friends of Burns Centre thanked the donors and well-wishers for supporting the Friends of Burns Centre.
