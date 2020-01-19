UrduPoint.com
'Friends Of Cardiology Contributing Generously For CPEIC Multan Patients'

Sun 19th January 2020 | 04:20 PM

'Friends of Cardiology contributing generously for CPEIC Multan patients'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::Friends of Cardiology (FoC), a non-governmental organization founded in 2012, has been donating generously for provision of missing facilities at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) for the last over seven years.

Executive Director CPEIC Dr Rana Altaf told APP on Sunday that philanthropists of Multan responded positively to his request to meet shortage of funds to provide free-of-cost medical facilities to the poor and needy patients, as the budget allocated for the Institute was only Rs 190 million in 2012.

Initially, the Emergency of the Hospital consisted of 18 beds only, which was expanded to 54 beds after it was renovated by the FoC. He said the Khawaja family, including Khawaja Jalauddin Romi, Khawaja Younus and others got a mosque built at the health facility, adding that shortage of stunts, heart valves and pace-maker, which are costly items, was also met by the FoC members. Chairman board of Management CPEIC Mian Rehman Naseem, Sheikh Amjad and Khawaja Younus contributed these items from 2012 to 2014, Dr Rana Altaf said.

The budget, the Executive Director added, was increased to Rs 200 million by the Punjab government back in 2015, adding that the Hospital began installing heart stunts free of cost for needy patients after increase in the budget. Ismail got constructed 30-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the name of his only son Usman, who was murdered, he added.

Later on, the FoC was joined by industrialists including Khawaja Anees, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Anjuman, Khawaja Iqbal, Mian Fareed Naseem, Fareed Mughais and others, he told.

An NGO has been proving free lunch and dinner for the last many years, he said and added that it also donates toys for kid patients besides coffins in case of death of children.

Dr Altaf said that the FoC had got Angiography machine worth Rs 50 million installed recently at CPEIC. The Hospital administration did not take donations in cash and philanthropists purchase the required medicines and medical items for patients, he clarified. A 24-bed Angiogarphy Ward, chillers, fiber sheets and bed-sheets have also been provided by the philanthropists, he added.

