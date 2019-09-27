UrduPoint.com
Friends Of Economic And Business Reforms (FEBR) Demands Extension In Income Tax Return Filing Date By One Month

Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:13 PM

Friends of Economic and Business Reforms (FEBR) demands extension in income tax return filing date by one month

The Friends of Economic and Business Reforms (FEBR) has urged the Ministry of Finance and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for the filing of income tax return for the year of 2019 by at least one month, as the Federal Board of Revenue's IRIS software is causing problems in processing of income tax returns, which need to be updated

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) The Friends of Economic and Business Reforms (FEBR) has urged the Ministry of Finance and Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for the filing of income tax return for the year of 2019 by at least one month, as the Federal Board of Revenue's IRIS software is causing problems in processing of income tax returns, which need to be updated.FEBR President Kashif Anwar said that the date of submission of income tax returns should be extended to October 31, 2019 until the streamlining of the working of IRIS software.In a statement issued here, the FEBR President said that business community always wants to perform its national obligations but due to problems in FBR IRIS system, a large number of businessmen could not file their returns within the given timeframe.

Moreover, because of Hajj and Muharram holidays, a large number of tax filers were not in Pakistan and performing Hajj. He added that tragic incident of earthquake, which has jolted a vast area of Azad Kashmir and several parts of the country should also be kept in mind. He said that businessmen are very upset because of uncertainty in the country.

