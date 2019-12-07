Friends of Kashmir delegation meets Hurriyat Leader

A three-member delegation of Friends of Kashmir Committee Canada here on Saturday met All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Abdul Hameed Lone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :A three-member delegation of Friends of Kashmir Committee Canada here on Saturday met All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Abdul Hameed Lone.

The delegation led by Zafar Bangash, Convener Friends of Kashmir Committee Canada, comprises Mrs Karen Rodman and Ms. Michaela Lavis.

The delegation members have expressed concerns over the curfew and blacked out in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Abdul Hameed Loan said that after August 5, there was rise in the atrocities against the innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir is an international disputed territory, adding that India wants to change the demographic situation on patron of Israel in occupied Kashmir.

Friends of Kashmir Canada has been actively involved in highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people as well as interacting with Canadian civil society groups for nearly 30 years.

The group has in the past sponsored visits by Canadian parliamentarians to Kashmir as well as organized highly successful conferences on Kashmir in Canada.

Upon return to Canada, delegation members will share their experiences with other Canadians and also organize conferences and seminars to shed light on the current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir based on the testimony of refugees.

The delegation's aim is to keep the Kashmir issue alive and to urge the Canadian government, civil society groups as well as the international community to fulfill their obligations toward the Kashmiri people.