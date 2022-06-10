UrduPoint.com

Friends Of Kashmir Group To Be Formed In Irish Parliament Soon: AJK President.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that it has been decided to form Friends of Kashmir Group (FKG) in the Irish Parliament to advance the Kashmir cause effectively

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that it has been decided to form Friends of Kashmir Group (FKG) in the Irish Parliament to advance the Kashmir cause effectively.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between the President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Irish Member of Parliament Joe Flahirty at Longford City Council in Dublin on Friday.

Lord Mayor of Carlingford Pagi Nolen was also present at the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the president said that besides promoting Kashmir cause aggressively, the FKG would highlight the atrocities committed by Indian forces against Kashmiris.

The process of establishing the group, he said, would be completed within a month.

Later, the AJK President visited the Parliament and gave a detailed briefing to the Irish Members of Parliament regarding the Kashmir issue and life imprisonment of Yasin Malik. He thanked the Irish people for announcing their support to the Kashmir cause.

The Irish MPs assured the President of their full support and said that they would raise their voice against the ongoing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, on his arrival the President Azad Jammu and Kashmir was accorded a warm welcome at Collingford City Council by Lord Mayor Pagi Nolen and other officials. The AJ&K flag was also hoisted at the Collingford City Council building on the occasion. This is the first time that the flag of another state has been hoisted on any city council building.

