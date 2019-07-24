Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said the successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US had portrayed him as a patriot and honest leader with a vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said the successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US had portrayed him as a patriot and honest leader with a vision.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the friends of Pakistan were happy over the visit being successful while the rivals were frustrated.

The minister said all the issues including Kashmir, Afghanistan and matter related to trade and investment were discussed in the historical meeting of Imran Khan with Donald Trump.

Welcoming the mediation offer of President Donald Trump on Kashmir issue, he said Pakistan was determined to resolve Kashmir dispute as per wishes of Kashmiri people and United Nations (UN) resolutions.

Kashimiris were continuing indigenous movement to achieve their basic rights to self-determination or plebiscite despite heavy deployment of Indian troops and contingents in occupied valley, he added.

Shafqat Mehmood said Indians were now demanding from their Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain his position regarding his offer to Trump to play the role of an arbitrator on Kashmir issue.

Replying to a question, he said the civil and military leadership were on same page on all important national issues.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in freedom of expression and had not imposed any sanction on it.