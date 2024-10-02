'Friends Of Police' Student Delegation Visits PSCA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A delegation of 'Friends of Police' students visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), here on Wednesday.
More than 70 students from different universities were part of the delegation. The shift commander, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), briefed the delegation on the organisation's working.
Students were informed about the 15 Emergency Call Centre operations and the Virtual Women Police Station.
The delegation was also briefed on the Electronic Data Analysis Centre, Traffic Management System, and Virtual Child Safety Center. The participants stated that establishing the Virtual Women Police Station is a positive initiative for ensuring women's safety. The Virtual Child Safety Centre is playing a crucial role in reuniting lost children with their families.
