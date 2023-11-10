Open Menu

Friends Of Police Youth Internship Course Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Friends of police youth internship course concludes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The 15th day ongoing 'Friends of police youth internship course' held at police lines was concluded here on Friday. The students from schools and colleges participated in the internship course.

SSP operations Muhammad Imran awarded certificates to the students after the course.

The students were informed about Police Lines, Police Stations, Front Desk, Police Service Centers, Police Protection Centers, Police Apps and other sections of police.

The in charge of each department gave lectures to the students about their department.

SSP Operations Muhammad Imran while addressing the students said that the purpose of the youth internship was to make you aware of all the police departments and the facilities provided to the citizens.

He asked the students to represent the police in the community from now and if anyone has any problem or any work, they will get it resolved from the relevant police forum and could play an important role in bridging the gap between police and the public.

Related Topics

Police All From

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path t ..

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path to World Cup semi-finals

23 minutes ago
 Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-h ..

Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-husband

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riy ..

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

1 hour ago
 PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

2 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

3 hours ago
IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

4 hours ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

4 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan