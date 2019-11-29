Friends panel wins Peshawar University Teacher Association (PUTA) elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Friends panel won Peshawar University Teacher Association (PUTA) elections

Friends panel won Peshawar University Teacher Association (PUTA) elections.

According to a press release issued here on Friday Dr Fazle Nasir secured 342 votes while his rival Arif Khan of Intellectual panel secured 209 votes.

Dr Zakir Ullah member of syndicate has been elected as General Secretary, Muhammad Aziz Vice President, Rashid Ali Jan Secretary Finance, Israil Joint Secretary, Imran Ahmad Sajid Literary, Khan Alam sports and Muhammad Farooq has been elected as Secretary Information.

Similarly, Hizbullah Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Jadoon, Rasool Khan and Sajjad Ahmad Khan elected as Executive Members.