Friends-Reunion Film Screening Allures Audience

The most anticipated film "Friends-Reunion" screened on Saturday evening at Lok Virsa Rooftop Theater entertained the audience with its vibrant characters and thought-provoking life experiences shared by the re-uniting friends

The film which is an American television sitcom, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, made the audience laugh while conveying the important life lessons.

The audience, following the complete Standards Operating Procedures, enjoyed the ambience of the theater and the selection of this particular sitcom which served as a source of amusement in the time of COVID-19 situation.

The much-hyped Friends reunion took the audience on a nostalgic feels trip with iconic witty remarks from the classic sitcom that have been unleashed laughter over the globe since decades.

Friends-Reunion was an American television sitcom was aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting ten seasons.

With an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the show revolved around six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

The series was produced by Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The original executive producers were Kevin S. Bright, Kauffman, and Crane.

