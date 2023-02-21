UrduPoint.com

Friends Shot Fellow Over Money Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Two friends shot at and injured their third fellow over a money dispute in tehsil Jitoi, according to rescuer.

The accused were identified as Khalil and Nasir who opened fire on Waseem Abbas, 26, son of Wazir Ahmad, resident of Basti Sithari.

The bullet hit the abdomen of the victim leaving him critically injured. He was moved to a THQ hospital for treatment before informing the police.

Jitoi police station registered the case and started further investigation.

