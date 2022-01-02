UrduPoint.com

Friends Turned Out To Be Killers

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Friends turned out to be killers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Nikapura police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two accused involved in the murder of their friend.

Bilawal Masih (25) resident Mallu Chat was found murdered on December 8. The police had registered a case against unidentified accused.

DPO Sialkot Omar Saeed Malik took notice of the murder and formed special teams under the supervision of DSP City Circle Rana Nadeem Tariq, In-charge Home Side Investigation Irfan Ashraf and SHO Nikapura Fahad bin Fida to trace the accused of blind murder.

Police teams with the help of modern technology and professional skills traced out the accused.

The accused identified as Muhammad Akmal and Zaman were close friends of Bilawal Masihwho strangled him by snatching his motorcycle and a mobile phone.

The police arrested the accused and recovered a motorcycle of victim from their possession.

