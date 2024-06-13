Friendship House celebrates "Russia Day"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Russian Culture Centre, the Friendship House, celebrated Russia Day in grand style on Wednesday (June 12).

The event was hosted by Fariha Aqib and attended by media partners.

Director of the Russian House, Ruslan M Prokhorov welcomed the guests and thanked them for their support in promoting cultural exchange between Russia and Pakistan.

The evening featured a delicious dinner, gift hampers, and a joyful atmosphere.

In recognition of their contributions to promoting Russian culture and language in Pakistan, the media partners were also awarded shields and certificates of appreciation.

The awardees were praised for their dedication and commitment to strengthening the cultural bond between the two nations.

Russia Day commemorates the declaration of Russia's sovereignty on June 12, 1990. The country has a rich cultural heritage and a history of warm relations with Pakistan.

Ruslan M Prokhorov vice consul Director of the Friendship House, expressed gratitude to the media partners for their collaboration in promoting cultural events and activities.

He also appreciated the support of the Pakistani community in celebrating Russian cultural festivals.

The evening was a testament to the strong friendship between Russia and Pakistan, and the Friendship House remains a symbol of this enduring relationship."