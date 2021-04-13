UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Friendship Tree' Planted To Mark 70th Anniversary Of Pak-China Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:52 PM

'Friendship Tree' planted to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China ties

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong Tuesday planted a "Friendship Tree" at the Chinese Embassy compound to commemorate 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong Tuesday planted a "Friendship Tree" at the Chinese Embassy compound to commemorate 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.

The 70th anniversary celebrations were jointly initiated by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in March this year.

Both sides have planned a wide range of activities, spread throughout the year, to mark this historic milestone.

The activities were also meant to celebrate the evolution of Pakistan-China friendship that has, over seven decades, transformed into a time-tested "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership", despite vicissitudes of times and changes in the international and regional situation.

Plantation of the evergreen Deodar tree which is also the national tree of Pakistan depicted the spirit of Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Both sides reiterated commitment to celebrate the 70th Anniversary in a befitting manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan China March

Recent Stories

Sharjah Public Library announces Ramadan timings

11 minutes ago

Israeli Vessel Attacked Off UAE's Coast - Reports

1 minute ago

AJK female lawyers for chief justices appointments ..

1 minute ago

Tech climbs as Wall Street ponders vaccines woes, ..

1 minute ago

Edinburgh festival to return in August - outdoors

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Shehbaz Shar ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.