Fright Train Hit Trailer At Mastung

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:55 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A fright train on Friday hit a trailer at Babri Railway Phatak near Sheikh Wasil area of Mastung district on Friday, however,no causality was reported.

According to Levies forces, a freight train was on way to Quetta from Taftan and Iran border when the train hit the trailer vehicle was crossing the railway track on Taftan- Quetta National Highway.

The train and its some boogies and vehicle were damaged in the incident while no loss of life was reported.

The traffic was opened after some hours in operation by Levies Forces personnel.

More Stories From Pakistan

