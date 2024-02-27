Open Menu

Frivolous Calls Nuisance For Rescue 1122 In Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Frivolous calls nuisance for Rescue 1122 in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Awais Babar has urged citizens to avoid making fake calls to the emergency service which is affecting its efficient functioning.

“Citizens have to be educated about the appropriate use of emergency services as such frivolous calls make lines busy, creating inconvenience for genuine callers to get immediate assistance,” he said while talking to the media.

He said that the Rescue 1122 teams were always ready and fully equipped with all necessary equipment to efficiently render their services during emergencies, but the citizens should cooperate to make the best use of the vital emergency service and serve society in an unhindered manner.

He said that over the last week too, the rescue 1122's control room received a staggering 9092 either fake or distributing calls out of the total 11600, causing difficulties for genuine emergency cases.

Regarding the weekly performance of rescue, he said rescue 1122 provided services in a total of 156 emergencies including 124 medical, 37 road accidents, and four and one blast-related emergency.

He said that during those emergencies a total of 170 patients were rescued and provided them medical aid before shifting them to hospitals for further treatment.

Related Topics

Road Rescue 1122 Media All Best

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

3 hours ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

4 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

5 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

5 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

17 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

17 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan