Frivolous Calls Nuisance For Rescue 1122 In Dera
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Awais Babar has urged citizens to avoid making fake calls to the emergency service which is affecting its efficient functioning.
“Citizens have to be educated about the appropriate use of emergency services as such frivolous calls make lines busy, creating inconvenience for genuine callers to get immediate assistance,” he said while talking to the media.
He said that the Rescue 1122 teams were always ready and fully equipped with all necessary equipment to efficiently render their services during emergencies, but the citizens should cooperate to make the best use of the vital emergency service and serve society in an unhindered manner.
He said that over the last week too, the rescue 1122's control room received a staggering 9092 either fake or distributing calls out of the total 11600, causing difficulties for genuine emergency cases.
Regarding the weekly performance of rescue, he said rescue 1122 provided services in a total of 156 emergencies including 124 medical, 37 road accidents, and four and one blast-related emergency.
He said that during those emergencies a total of 170 patients were rescued and provided them medical aid before shifting them to hospitals for further treatment.
