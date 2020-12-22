UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Frivolous Petitions: LHC Imposes Rs 200,000 Fine On Petitioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Frivolous petitions: LHC imposes Rs 200,000 fine on petitioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday imposed Rs 200,000 fine on a petitioner for moving frivolous petitions denying the existence of coronavirus.

The court ordered for recovery of the fine from the petitioner under the Revenue Act.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petitions, filed by a citizen, Azhar Abbas.

The petitioner stated before the court that coronavirus did not exist and he had already written letters to the World Health Organisation in this regard. He claimed that coronavirus did not spread by shaking hands and he was ready to prove it.

A law officer told the court that the petitioner had moved an identical petition in the Islamabad High Court, which was dismissed.

Subsequently, the court dismissed two petitions, filed by the petitioner and imposed Rs 200,000 on him.

Related Topics

Chief Justice World Lahore High Court Fine Islamabad High Court From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

2 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

2 hours ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

2 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.