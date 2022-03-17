From 2008 to 2018 national government of looters was in power: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that from 2008 to 2018, the national government of looters based on serving mutual interests was in power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that from 2008 to 2018, the national government of looters based on serving mutual interests was in power.

In a tweet in response to Shehbaz Sharif's proposal of national government, he said that Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Fazlur Rehman set world records for corruption in these ten years.

" Shahbaz Sharif wants NRO for looting in the name of Maqsood peon and Zardari in the name of Paparwala and Faludewala under the guise of national government", he said.