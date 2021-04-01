Leading showbiz personalities, journalists, political and social figures got their first dose

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st April, 2021) The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, in collaboration with the Sindh government, has so far been vaccinating members who are 60+ now the series has been extended members over the age of 50 can also avail this facility.

In this regard, well-known showbiz personalities, journalists, political and social personalities including Nabeel, Fakhir, Rubina Qureshi, Syed Mohammad Ahmed, Ayaz Khan, mother of Kaif Ghaznavi, Owais Toheed, Fazil Jamili, Naila Wajid w/o Waseem Akhter, and Secretary culture & tourism Akbar Laghari got vaccinated. Veteran actor Syed Mohammad Ahmed said "Before coming here I was concern about the atmosphere but It took me 7 minutes to get Vaccinated at the ACP Vaccination center and I'm supremely impressed by the staff etiquettes here"

Actor Ayaz Khan said "Arts Council has always organized the great cultural activities but Arts Council has gone to great lengths to provide such excellent medical facilities.

I am really satisfied.

Kaif Ghaznavi said, "I am really happy to bring my mother here for the vaccination the entire medical team and Ahmed Shah deserves credit"

Senior Actor Mustafa Qureshi said that "The atmosphere is so peaceful, no rush, no waitings, I urge everyone to get vaccinated". Owais Tawheed said that he was very impressed with the excellent performance of Ahmad Shah and his team. "I heard there are chaos in most vaccination center but the vaccination process in Arts Council is being held in a very calm atmosphere," said, Senior journalist & anchor person Wusatullah Khan

The timings of the vaccination process are 10:00 am to 16:00 pm at the Arts Council, Karachi.