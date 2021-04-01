UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

From 31st March, The Members Of The Arts Council Of Pakistan, Karachi Aged 50+ Can Get Vaccinated At The Council's Covid-19 Vaccination Center Jointly Established By The Sindh Health Department

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:40 PM

From 31st March, the members of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi aged 50+ can get vaccinated at the council's covid-19 vaccination center jointly established by the Sindh Health Department

Leading showbiz personalities, journalists, political and social figures got their first dose

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st April, 2021) The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, in collaboration with the Sindh government, has so far been vaccinating members who are 60+ now the series has been extended members over the age of 50 can also avail this facility.

In this regard, well-known showbiz personalities, journalists, political and social personalities including Nabeel, Fakhir, Rubina Qureshi, Syed Mohammad Ahmed, Ayaz Khan, mother of Kaif Ghaznavi, Owais Toheed, Fazil Jamili, Naila Wajid w/o Waseem Akhter, and Secretary culture & tourism Akbar Laghari got vaccinated. Veteran actor Syed Mohammad Ahmed said "Before coming here I was concern about the atmosphere but It took me 7 minutes to get Vaccinated at the ACP Vaccination center and I'm supremely impressed by the staff etiquettes here"
Actor Ayaz Khan said "Arts Council has always organized the great cultural activities but Arts Council has gone to great lengths to provide such excellent medical facilities.

I am really satisfied.

Kaif Ghaznavi said, "I am really happy to bring my mother here for the vaccination the entire medical team and Ahmed Shah deserves credit"
Senior Actor Mustafa Qureshi said that "The atmosphere is so peaceful, no rush, no waitings, I urge everyone to get vaccinated". Owais Tawheed said that he was very impressed with the excellent performance of Ahmad Shah and his team. "I heard there are chaos in most vaccination center but the vaccination process in Arts Council is being held in a very calm atmosphere," said, Senior journalist & anchor person Wusatullah Khan

The timings of the vaccination process are 10:00 am to 16:00 pm at the Arts Council, Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Showbiz Mustafa Qureshi Nabeel Government

Recent Stories

AU calls for urgent action after Mozambique attack ..

5 minutes ago

WHO invites Turkey's health minister to COVID-19 b ..

5 minutes ago

South Korea Starts Vaccinating People Aged Over 75 ..

5 minutes ago

Two shot dead over old enmity

5 minutes ago

China's vaccination plan forecast to help GDP grow ..

15 minutes ago

China's Chongqing FTZ sees booming market entity r ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.