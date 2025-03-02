Open Menu

From Chaos To Convenience:Online Cabs Transform Capital Transportation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM

From chaos to convenience:Online cabs transform Capital transportation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The advent of online cab services had brought a sigh of relief to commuters in Islamabad, providing a convenient and reliable transportation solution.

For years, residents of the capital city have struggled with inadequate public transportation, relying on overcrowded buses and taxis that often refuse to use meters. However, with the launch of online cab services, commuters could now book rides with ease, using their smartphones.

Saira Ahmed a student shared her experience of switching to online cab services saying "I was getting so frustrated with the taxi drivers who would always refuse to take me to my destination,but now with online cab service , I could just book a ride and get to where I need to go without any hassle."

The online cab services had been a game-changer for her as no longer she has to worry about finding a taxi or negotiating fares adding that It's all so convenient and hassle-free, she stated.

She continued that online cab services have not only provided a convenient transportation solution but have also improved road safety, with GPS tracking and real-time monitoring, commuters can feel secure during their journeys.

Abdul Sammad, an online cab driver said that the popularity of online cab services has also created new economic opportunities for drivers.

Many drivers had switched from traditional taxi services to online cab services, citing better earning potential and more flexible working hours.

He further stated that "I used to drive a taxi, but I would often go hours without getting a fare,But now, with online can service, I could get multiple fares in a single day. It's been a huge improvement for me financially."

With their convenience, reliability, and safety features, online cab services were bringing relief to commuters and creating new economic opportunities for drivers,he said.

He told that he was skeptical at first, but online cab services had really improved his livelihood adding that he got more fares and he can support his family better.

\778

Recent Stories

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

16 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

12 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

14 hours ago
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

14 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

14 hours ago
 King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

15 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

15 hours ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

16 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan