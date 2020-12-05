From day first day, opposition wanted to blackmail the government: Prime Minister

The prime minister while elaborating his point of view, further said that from day first day, the opposition wanted to blackmail the government but linking adoption of FATAF legislation with NRO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The prime minister while elaborating his point of view, further said that from day first day, the opposition wanted to blackmail the government but linking adoption of FATAF legislation with NRO.

They brought 34 changes in NAB's law which amounted to burying of the anti-graft law, he added.

For the last, 30 years, these two parties (PMLN and PPP) remained in power and framed cases against each other, he said, adding general retired Pervez Musharraf gave them NRO. Swiss cases were dropped even after spending billions of rupees in prosecution of these graft cases, he added.

"The country's debt surged from Rs 6000 billion in 2008 to whopping Rs 30,000 billion in ten years. Musharraf gave them NROs to save his office," he said.

To a question, the prime minister said there should be no two different sets of law for the powerful and the common people.

About his cases in the Supreme Court, he said that he had submitted replies with all the required documents and money trail but on the the other hand, these corrupt rulers failed to even provide a single document to justify amassing of ill-gotten pelf.

About his vision of Naya Pakistan, the prime minister said that he wanted the country to stand on its feet as it was blessed with huge potentials and resources.

About uniform curriculum in the country, he credited Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood for developing a consensus over the system.

Efforts were afoot to introduce the uniform education system in the country next year, he expressed the confidence.

About his cricket career and his stay in UK for studies, he said he personally witnessed different aspects of two different culture of UK and Pakistan which ultimately changed his views.

He regretted that under colonialism, superiority and inferiority complexes were handed over to the ruled nations.

Those western impacts had played vital role in his upbringing because he always used to review his life and his cricket life. "Evolution process started from my personal experiences in UK," he added.

The prime minister to a query, said that he had witnessed breaking of family system in the United Kingdom whereas they had strong family system which 'is our strength'.