From Global Rallies, Sessions To Highway Renaming, Pakistan Plans Aggressive Pro-Kashmir Campaign On Aug 5

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 04:52 PM

The government on Friday unveiled an aggressive action plan to observe the first anniversary of India's illegal action in the IIOJK on August 5 last, by holding worldwide rallies, solidarity marches led by top leadership, renaming of an inter-provincial highway, special postal stamps with hard-hitting depiction and parliamentary session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The government on Friday unveiled an aggressive action plan to observe the first anniversary of India's illegal action in the IIOJK on August 5 last, by holding worldwide rallies, solidarity marches led by top leadership, renaming of an inter-provincial highway, special postal stamps with hard-hitting depiction and parliamentary session.

Describing the whole chart of activities planned for the day at a media briefing here, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said as the whole Kashmiri leadership was under detention, Pakistan would forcefully raise their voice globally until the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) got their right to self-determination.

He said the Yaum-e-Istihsal would be observed on August 5 to highlight the illegal Indian action on August 5, 2019 of changing the special constitutional status of IIOJK by holding solidarity walks throughout the country to be joined by the top political leadership.

Special Assistant to the PM on National Security Moeed Yousuf, who also flanked the foreign minister, besides Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, said President Dr Arif Alvi would lead a walk in Islamabad to be followed by his media interaction to highlight the Kashmiris' cause.

Qureshi said the government had decided to rename the Kashmir Highway, which connected the Federal Capital with Kashmir and other provinces, after Srinagar.

"We are looking at Srinagar.

That is our destination," he remarked.

He said the parliamentarians and the foreign media would be taken to the Line of Control to engage them with the residents there, who had long been suffering the unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in violation of the ceasefire.

He said a special postal stamp would be issued on the day to highlight the Indian aggression and human rights abuses by depicting a minor suiting over the body of his slain grandfather killed by the Indian troops in Sopore town in early July.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had committed to play the role of Kashmir's ambassador, would make a historic address to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir after a solidarity walk also to be joined by AJK president and prime minister in Muzaffarabad.

Besides solidarity walks across the country to be led by the political leadership regardless of the political divide, a one-minute silence would also be observed at 10 am, besides after blaring of sirens, he added.

The foreign minister said the government would enhance its diplomatic outreach on the day by writing letters to the United Nations Secretary General and world leaders, besides interactions of the prime minister and himself with the international media.

Publication of special Op-eds in the foreign media, special campaigns through print, electronic and especially social media, and presentation of a memo to the UN representative had also been planned, he added.

