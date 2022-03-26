UrduPoint.com

From Karachi To GB Caravans Coming To Attend Historic PTI Rally: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 12:11 PM

From Karachi to GB caravans coming to attend historic PTI rally: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said caravans from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan were on their way to attend the historic Amr Bil Maroof public meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said caravans from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan were on their way to attend the historic Amr Bil Maroof public meeting.

Retweeting a ptv tweet, he said a 20 kilometres long procession fromGilgit-Baltistan was also approaching to be part of the rally.

He asked the opposition to get ready and keep their nerves strong after witnessing a huge crowd of PTI supporters.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf From PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia's Medvedev Says Foreign Firms Ask Not to Na ..

Russia's Medvedev Says Foreign Firms Ask Not to Nationalize Them Despite Halt in ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian Lawmaker Says Ukrainian Crisis Caused by G ..

Russian Lawmaker Says Ukrainian Crisis Caused by Genocide of Russian-Speaking Po ..

6 minutes ago
 PM will address pubic gathering in Kamalia today

PM will address pubic gathering in Kamalia today

14 minutes ago
 Two gangsters held in kausr

Two gangsters held in kausr

10 minutes ago
 Man shot dead by robbers in kausr

Man shot dead by robbers in kausr

10 minutes ago
 Malta PM heads for re-election despite corruption ..

Malta PM heads for re-election despite corruption fears

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>