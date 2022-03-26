From Karachi to GB caravans coming to attend historic PTI rally: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said caravans from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan were on their way to attend the historic Amr Bil Maroof public meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said caravans from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan were on their way to attend the historic Amr Bil Maroof public meeting.

Retweeting a ptv tweet, he said a 20 kilometres long procession fromGilgit-Baltistan was also approaching to be part of the rally.

He asked the opposition to get ready and keep their nerves strong after witnessing a huge crowd of PTI supporters.