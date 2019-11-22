UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

From `Kartarpur To Khyber Pass', UK Based Historian Stresses For Tapping Potential Of Sikh Heritage In Pakistan, Mostly In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:17 PM

From `Kartarpur to Khyber Pass', UK based historian stresses for tapping potential of Sikh heritage in Pakistan, mostly in KP

A United Kingdom based historian, author and filmmaker, Bobby Singh Bansal Friday disclosed that 90 percent of Sikh heritage sites are in Pakistan, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A United Kingdom based historian, author and filmmaker, Bobby Singh Bansal Friday disclosed that 90 percent of Sikh heritage sites are in Pakistan, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These religious sites to be tapped for promotion of religious tourism and for promotion of tourism in the country, he said.

In a first guest talk of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before a packed audience at the Victoria Memorial Hall of Peshawar Museum, Bobby Singh Bansal who is considered as authority on Sikh heritage in Pakistan, gave details about Sikh heritage sites in Khyber Pakhtunkwa and their potential in attracting Sikh community from across the globe.

The lecture was organized by Directorate of Archeology KP with partnership with Hashoo Group (Destination of the World), Rotor Act South, Local Sikh Community.

Titled as `From Kartarpur to Khyber Pass', the author in his guest talk took audience to an interesting journey through a historic landscape dotted with Sikh era monuments, forts, battlefields, shrines, tombs, gurdwaras and havelies.

The scholar also narrates his experiences of visiting KP since 1980 and his subsequent research which led him to visit and document all the Sikh monuments in KP from 2007-2019.

Bobby Singh talked about personalities associated with the region particularly General Hari Singh Nalwa and Akali Phoola Sing. Both died in KP in their tombs (samadhis) are here in the province.

Bobby termed `Jamrud Fort' in Khyber District as a `Goldmine' for attracting Sikh tourists because of tomb of Hari Singh Nalwa there.

He said Hari Singh Nalwa is the most revered personality among Sikh and all wanted to visit his tomb located in Jamrud Fort.

"The love and association for Hari Singh Nalwa by Sikh community could be gauged from the fact that my own car number plate carry his name," Bobby disclosed.

Nalwa have countless fans around the world and they are desirous of visiting in tomb in Pakistan, he remarked.

He said if Pakistan authorities allow Sikh diasporas to visit cremation site and tomb of Nalwa, Sikh from across the globe will rush to the site.

Apart from it, he continued, there are a lot of other places and monuments including Ali Mardan Bagh, tomb of Akali Phoola Singh in Nowshera, Balahisar Fort, Gor Ghattree, Shabqadar Fort, Bhai Biba Singh temple and others.

The inscription at the entrance Balahisar Fort is very much sentimental for Sikhs because it was built by their elders.

Even the descendents of European generals including Paolo Avitabile from Italy dreams of visiting Peshawar to see Gor Ghattree, the official residence of their ancestor while serving as Governor of the city during Sikh rule in 1840.

He said the Italian Embassy was also interested in declaring Peshawar and Agerola, in Naples province of Italy and birth place of Avitabile, as sister cities, but the response was lukewarm from opposite site.

Bobby Singh said the visitors of Nankana Sahib wanted to visit their revered sites in KP and they need facilitation from quarters concerned and this is a great opportunity for Pakistan and KP to attract Sikhs from across the world and promote tourism.

Director Archeology, Dr. Abdul Samad also spoke on the occasion and apprised participants that Federal and KP governments are serious in promotion of religious tourism as revered monuments for followers of different religions are located here.

Due to efforts of government return of peace, people in large number including Buddhist monks are now visiting different areas of KP.

Earlier, Sikh school of Music Peshawar children performed recital of Shabat (prayer) and a national song.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Music Visit Car Died Victoria Naples Mardan Temple Italy United Kingdom Nowshera Nankana Sahib SITE Bagh Jamrud Prayer All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Merkel's Successor Fends Off Key Critic in Party C ..

4 minutes ago

Smog is big problem than dengue: seminar

4 minutes ago

Need stressed to follow life of the Holy Prophet ( ..

4 minutes ago

'Overcoming smog issue needs public participation' ..

4 minutes ago

Economy on right track, relief to masses soon: Par ..

10 minutes ago

Governor Sindh takes notice of police firing on ci ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.