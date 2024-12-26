The comprehensive efforts for the self-determination right of the people of Palestine and Kashmir, robust and active diplomatic engagement with neighboring and regional countries, enhancing outreach and promoting multilateralism outlined Pakistan's foreign policy during the year 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The comprehensive efforts for the self-determination right of the people of Palestine and Kashmir, robust and active diplomatic engagement with neighboring and regional countries, enhancing outreach and promoting multilateralism outlined Pakistan's foreign policy during the year 2024.

"Our diplomatic efforts focused on enhancing Pakistan's international profile and strengthening our relations with countries around the world...Pakistan continued to promote its relations with countries worldwide based on equality, mutual interest, and mutually beneficial cooperation," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at her year-end press briefing.

Giving a roundup of diplomatic engagements throughout 2024, she mentioned the foreign visits of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's participation in international events worldwide and hosting of the SCO Summit and other high-level activities in Islamabad.

She said this year witnessed major transformations and far-reaching developments in the region and around the world as political changes in Africa, South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and East Asia meant foreign policy adaptations and adjustments by countries worldwide, including Pakistan.

During the year, high-level visits were exchanged with Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, China, Egypt, Gambia, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Qatar, Russia, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan, and the United Kingdom.

President Asif Ali Zardari visited Turkmenistan to attend the International Forum on Interrelations of Times and Civilizations held in Ashgabat in October while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif undertook visits to Iran, China, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and UAE.

Similarly, the DPM Ishaq Dar also visited Iran, Belgium, Egypt, Gambia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom which afforded an important opportunity to promote important political understandings and strengthen trade and investment ties.

The spokesperson said that during the year Pakistan hosted leadership-level visits by Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Senior cabinet ministers from China, Saudi Arabia, Iran, India, Germany, Qatar, Russia, and the United Kingdom also visited Pakistan.

During the year, bilateral dialogue mechanisms, including bilateral political consultations, were held with Belgium, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, Estonia, France, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Oman, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Sweden, Turkey, and Turkmenistan.

Spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch said that Pakistan reinforced its traditional partnerships with China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the wider Islamic world. During the high-level visits and exchanges, the two sides reached an extensive consensus on further consolidating and deepening the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and promoting practical cooperation in diverse fields, with a special focus on CPEC.

Regarding the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties, she said PM Shehbaz undertook four official visits to Saudi Arabia which consolidated bilateral strategic and economic partnership, and an investment package worth $5 billion was expedited to translate the commitment between the two leaderships. Trade and investment opportunities remained a key focus of bilateral engagements with Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE.

She said the year 2024 commenced with an unfortunate military exchange with Iran but the two countries were successfully able to move forward through robust and active diplomatic engagement and high-level dialogue with the official visit of late President Ebrahim Raisi in April.

"We continued to engage with the United States to promote bilateral understanding. The United States remains the largest export market for Pakistani products. The two countries reached substantive understandings on trade, investment, energy, health, education, agriculture, climate change, and counter-terrorism," she said.

To a question on the comments by US President-elect Donald Trump’s aide Richard Grenell on Pakistan's internal situation, the spokesperson said Pakistan always wanted to have positive and constructive relations with the US on the basis of mutual respect and non-interference.

Regarding the US sanctions on NDC and other entities, she called it unilateral which did not conform to international standards as Pakistan's missile program was defensive and was not directed against the US or any other country.

About the Pakistan-EU ties, she said during the year, important understandings were reached with many European countries on labor migration, sustainable infrastructure projects, technical cooperation in civil aviation, and fostering green partnerships.

"The European Union lifted a four-year ban imposed on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), leading to the resumption of PIA flights to Europe. Pakistan is also engaged with non-EU countries for the resumption of flights in the wider region as well," she added.

Asked about the EU reaction to the military trial of civilians in Pakistan, she said Pakistan was fully committed to its international human rights obligations and the country continued to implement the human rights instruments. Pakistan's Constitution and legal system has the capacity to resolve the issues that arise internally, she added.

The spokesperson told the media that Afghanistan remained a priority on the agenda of Pakistan's diplomatic outreach with trade, connectivity, and people-to-people contacts among priorities.

"We have had some incidents on the border with Afghanistan. Pakistan's major concern of terror hubs and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan remained high on our bilateral agenda. We remain engaged with Afghan authorities on all issues of priority and would like to enhance cooperation in trade, transit trade, security, and border management."

To a question, she confirmed that Pakistan's security and law enforcement agencies carried out an operation on the border area which was carefully selected and based on authentic intelligence. However, she said Pakistan respected Afghanistan's sovereignty and always prioritised dialogue in matters relating to ties with that neighboring country.

The spokesperson told the media that Pakistan's relations with Africa were witnessing a positive trend in terms of bilateral trade and political, parliamentary, and security cooperation.

She said that during the year, Pakistan participated in international and regional organizations and groupings, including the United Nations, OIC, NAM, SEA, and SCO.

"Pakistan was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term 2025-2026, receiving overwhelming support in the elections held at the UN General Assembly in New York. Pakistan was also elected as a member of the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the chair of the UN Disarmament Commission for 2024."

She highlighted that Pakistan remained a strong proponent of peace in the Middle East and called for an end to the genocide in Gaza and for an end to Israeli aggression against countries in the region.

"We raised our voice at different multilateral platforms to highlight the concerns of the Palestinians, including at the United Nations, the OIC, and the D8. Pakistan welcomed the advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."

Regarding South Asia, she said Pakistan advocated for constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue with India to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan also urged India to take steps to create a conducive environment for the advancement of peace and dialogue.

"However, India’s retrogressive actions in Jammu and Kashmir have violated the bilateral environment and impeded prospects for peace and cooperation."

She said besides upholding the ceasefire understanding of 2003, the two sides also renewed the Kartarpur Corridor Agreement for another five years.

The spokesperson said that throughout 2024, Pakistan called for an end to grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and for a just resolution in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

"The Jammu and Kashmir dispute was highlighted in both bilateral and multilateral forums. At the 15th Islamic Summit and the 50th session of the OIC Council of Ministers, important resolutions were adopted expressing unequivocal support for the Kashmir cause. Three meetings of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir were held in May, August, and September," she added.