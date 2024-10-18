Open Menu

From Now On Will Show Ministerial Attitude, Azma Tells Journalists

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 18, 2024 | 03:07 PM

Punjab information minister says there will be no favoritism as talk about brother and son is over

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that she would now show a ministerial attitude and there would be no favoritism.

“I should now maintain a ministerial demeanor; the talk about brother and son is over. Those who remind me of my status should first consider their own,” said the minister while talking to the journalists on Lahore High Court premises after appearance before it in a case related to fake video.

Azma Bokhari said, “I will no longer act like a friend, but will show a ministerial attitude,”.

When a journalist asked what a ministerial attitude entailed, Azma Bokhari replied, "It’s the same attitude that I have been taught. From now on, there will be no brothers or favoritism,”.

The provincial minister said that actions would be taken against journalists who make mistakes, mentioning that some YouTubers have even used Maryam Nawaz's name.

"What have we taught our country's youth? Why are those inciting unrest giving this issue attention? If anyone has evidence, they should present it. We stand with you. One lawyer is talking about a girl's death, and he has been released."

