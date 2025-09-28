From owl blood to banknotes: Black magic Babas boom despite cosmetic crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) It started with a promise. Amna, a housewife from Satellite Town, Sargodha, just wanted to become a mother. A neighbor suggested a “spiritual healer” who claimed to break the curse that was “blocking” her from conceiving. Desperate, she paid over a hundred thousand rupees. He gave her taweez (amulets), strange instructions, and planted suspicions against her in-laws. Months later, after finally seeing a doctor, Amna conceived—naturally. The curse was never real. The only thing broken was her trust.

Stories like Amna’s are far too common in Pakistan, especially among women, the elderly, and the emotionally vulnerable. Despite laws now in place, the crackdown on black magic remains weak, and fake healers continue to operate in the open. You’ll still find wall chalkings in Islamabad and Rawalpindi offering to “bring back your lost love,” “unlock lottery numbers,” or “guarantee exam success.” The language changes, but the trick is always the same: give hope, take money, disappear.

In a major step forward, Pakistan has added Section 297A to its Penal Code. Black magic, sorcery, and fake “spiritual services” are now officially criminal acts. Offenders can face six months to seven years in jail and fines of up to one million rupees. These are non-bailable crimes, meant to show the state is serious.

But in practice, enforcement is weak. Aside from removing some wall chalkings in the twin cities, little else has changed. The charm sellers, the so-called “Bengali babas,” and blood-taweez writers continue to prey on the poor and hopeless—because they know most victims stay silent out of shame or fear.

But their tactics aren’t limited to alleyways and wall chalkings anymore. They now advertise openly in newspapers, magazines, and even on some television channels. Their presence on social media is growing, where they promote fake testimonials, post videos, and even share their visiting cards and phone numbers for “online spiritual services.” The business has gone digital, and it’s targeting people faster than ever.

These fraudsters don’t use magic. They use psychology. Their tactics are carefully designed to trap people when they are emotionally weak:

They promise love: If your relationship is struggling, they offer love spells or ways to "control" your partner.

They exploit health issues: Can’t have children? They’ll say it’s a spiritual curse—only they can lift it.

They prey on ambition: Students are promised exam success through charms, or job seekers are offered special taweez to “impress” interviewers.

They use fear: By claiming evil eyes, black shadows, or family enemies are harming you, they create panic—and then sell themselves as the only solution.

As social psychologist Dr. Anthony Pratkanis puts it while: “Deception works not by making people stupid, but by making them hopeful.”

These fake magicians don’t just take money—they take control. They isolate people from loved ones, increase dependency, and create fear where there should be peace.

Hasan Mahmood, from Moza Bouri, Jhang, shared his experience talking to APP: “I wanted to marry someone, and a fake baba said he’d ‘open the way.’ I gave him thousands. Nothing happened. When I focused on self-improvement instead, the match worked out. I realized then—if you're not worthy of love, magic won’t help. If you are, you don’t need it.”

Roy Dawood, a student, said he still sees wall chalkings daily: “Some claim to write spells in owl’s blood. Others call themselves ‘Bengali baba.’ It’s disgusting. It makes us look backward and damages our image as a society.”

Religious scholar Ghulam Muhammad told APP that the Qur’an itself warns in clear terms: “And indeed they knew that the buyers of magic would have no share in the Hereafter. And wretched is that for which they sold their souls, if they only knew.” (Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:102)

He said these practices fuel hatred, suspicion, and break down the social fabric.

Lawyer Usman Farooq Dhudhi added that Pakistan’s new laws are a good start, but laws alone don’t fix superstitions. “To truly stop black magic, we need public awareness through media, schools, and religious leaders. Laws must be enforced properly—stop the ads, arrest repeat offenders, and shut down their networks. Mental health support is also key, so people find real help instead of turning to magic.”

Until then, black magic will keep thriving in the shadows, feeding on fear and broken dreams.

Black magic only has power because we allow it. When we speak out, seek real help, and demand change, the illusion fades. The true magic lies in faith, knowledge, and courage. Don’t let a fake healer control your life.