From Peshawar to Sukkur, motorway network now available to commuters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :After the inauguration of Shamkot Khanewal to Abdul Hakeem section of motorway during the last week of October, National Highway Authority has succeeded to provide about 1150 kilomtre access-controlled road service to the commuters from Peshawar to Sukkur.

The availability of uninterrupted link , would not only reduce the travel time but also reduce the burden on Grand Trunk Road and Indus Highway, said an official of the National Highway Authority on Tuesday.

In March this year another important section 230 kilometre Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway was opened for traffic(M-3) which is an important section of Karachi-Peshawar Motorway project. Completion of M-3 has considerably reduced traveling time between Lahore and Multan as compared to GT Road besides reducing fuel charges and vehicles operating cost.

Construction cost of the 230 km long M-3 was Rs148.65 billion and it passed through districts of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Khanewal, while cities and towns located along M-3 include Lahore, Sheikhupura, Mangtanwala, Nankana Sahib, Bucheki, Jaranwala, Syedwala, Tandalyanwala, Samundri, Mamon Kanjan, Muirdwala, Toba Tek Singh, Rajana, Kamalia, Peer Mahal, Shorkot and Kot islam.

Soft opening of Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5), which is part of the multi-billion Dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, has been done.

The motorway has reduced the duration of journey between Multan and Sukkur cities from 6 hours to three and a half hours.The project completed at a cost of around Rs294 billion begins from Multan and passes through Shujabad, Jalalpur Pirwala, head Panjnad near Bahawalpur, Uch Sharif, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Obara, Ghotki and Pannu Aqil before culminating in Sukkur near Rohri.

The NHA official said that the newly opened sections of motorways would offer new economic opportunities to the people of the adjacent areas and play a catalyst role in progress of the area.

He said the NHA was also planning to build Sukkur-Hyderabad section of Peshawar- Karachi Motorway under public private partnership mode.

The 296 km motorway project starting from Sukkur will touch Khairpur, Nowshehro Feroze,Nawab Shah, Mitiari,Hala and Jamshoro and terminate at Hyderabad. If NHA succeeds in building Sukkur-Hyderabad section of Motorway in next few years, from Peshawar to Karachi ,access-controlled motorway link would be provided to the commuters as Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway is already operational.

