From Presidential Palace To KFC: Bolsonaro's Peculiar Exile In US

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Doral, United States, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :He used to preside over Latin America's largest country and its 214 million people. Now Brazil's former far-right leader lives in a small Florida town and eats alone in a fast-food restaurant.

Bolsonaro, 67, has found an unusual refuge in the United States, where he arrived in late December, several days before his supporters stormed government buildings in Brasilia in an attempt to overturn the election victory of his rival, leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

At home, Bolsonaro is being investigated over his alleged involvement in the unrest, which he denies.

From the lavish presidential palace, Bolsonaro, a political soulmate of former US president Donald Trump, went on to live in a small community of nearly identical houses near the Disney World resort.

In his first six weeks in the United States, Bolsonaro has kept a low profile, staying at the Orlando home of Brazilian former martial arts champion Jose Aldo, making a trip to a local supermarket and being photographed eating fried chicken alone at a KFC fast-food restaurant.

On Friday, the man who until recently commanded huge crowds in his home country, spoke to some 400 supporters during an event organized by the American conservative organization Turning Point USA at the Trump National hotel in the city of Doral, near Miami.

It was unclear if Trump himself played any part in organizing the event.

