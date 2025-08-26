From sands of Arabia to hearts of billions: Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s peaceful path reshaped humanity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) In an era where hatred, cruelty, tribal warfare, and social injustices gripped the Arab Peninsula, the birth and Prophethood of Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) heralded a transformation so profound that it reshaped not only the entire world but also the course of human civilization.

As Muslims around the world mark the blessed month of Rabiul Awwal by celebrating the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), religious scholars, academics, and believers reflect on his lasting legacy built on peace, justice, compassion, and equality.

Before the arrival of islam, the Arabian Peninsula was mired in ignorance and conflict. Endless tribal feuds erupted over trivial matters such as disputes over water or horse races. Society was plagued by rampant slavery, discrimination, and a complete absence of moral and legal order.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khateeb KP, told APP that it was the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who broke the chains of these entrenched injustices and made rivals brothers and friends.

"The Holy Prophet (PBUH) transformed an ignorant, war-torn society into a cradle of peace, brotherhood, and mutual respect. He united warring tribes and laid the foundations of a just social order," said Maulana Tayyab.

Born in holy city of Makkah in present day Saudia Arabia around 1,500 years ago to Hazrat Abdullah, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is revered as the final prophet of Allah in a long line of prophets. Within just 23 years, he revolutionized the hearts and minds of people through the peaceful propagation of Islam, leaving an indelible mark on world history.

"He brought enlightenment where there was darkness, harmony where there was conflict, and compassion where there was cruelty," said Dr. Hifzatullah Shah, Chairman of the Islamic Studies Department at Islamia College Peshawar.

Dr. Hifzatullah reiterated that under the Prophet's (PBUH) guidance, the Arabian Peninsula shifted from a region steeped in barbarism to one known for tolerance, mercy, and moral integrity.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) was more than a spiritual leader as His leadership was rooted in justice, mercy and empathy virtues that have inspired people of all walks of life including political thinkers, reformers, and humanitarians throughout history.

“His life remains a beacon of light, offering timeless guidance for ethical behavior, social harmony, and leadership,” Dr. Hifzatullah added.

Even non-Muslim thinkers recognized his greatness. Nobel laureate Sir Bernard Shaw, in his book Genuine Islam, wrote, “I have studied life of Holy Prophet and in my opinion, he must be called the Protector of Humanity.

Religious scholar Tila Muhammad Siddiqui emphasized the Prophet’s (PBUH) unwavering commitment to equality, human dignity, and women’s rights. "He (PBUH) taught that all humans are equal, regardless of race, caste, gender, or faith. He led by example as a family man, treating his wives with utmost respect and love, and raising his daughters with care and dignity,” Siddiqui said.

He said the Holy Prophet’s famous saying still echoes in family values today, “The best among you are those who behave best towards their wives.”

An ambassador of peace and interfaith harmony, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set clear principles of coexistence and mutual respect. His teachings encouraged Muslims to treat everyone kindly including people of other religions and to uphold justice at all times.

“His farewell sermon, Hijatul Wida, was a universal declaration of human rights. He taught that no Arab is superior to a non-Arab, and no white man is superior to a black man except by piety,” said Dr. Hifzatullah.

From his honest trade practices as a businessman to his wisdom as a statesman and general, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) excelled in every domain. He emphasized helping the poor and marginalized. As one of his companions once asked him which act was best in Islam, the Prophet (PBUH) replied, “to feed the poor and greet everyone you know and those you do not.”

His teachings created the foundations of a pluralistic society based on mutual support, justice, and moral responsibility.

The Prophet’s (PBUH) message remains especially relevant today as the Muslim Ummah faces numerous internal and external challenges. Scholars stress that lasting peace, development, and unity can only be achieved by adhering to the Holy Qur’an and the Seerah (life) of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"The real essence of Eid Milad-un-Nabi lies in spreading kindness and mercy, including the underprivileged in our celebrations, and working for the betterment of society and the nation," said Dr. Hifzatullah.

As Muslims commemorate the birthday anniversary of the Prophet (PBUH) during Rabiul Awwal, His (PBUH) life continues to inspire billions across the globe to strive for a world grounded in justice, peace, and human dignity.

Through the timeless values he preached and lived by, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) remains the most powerful example of how love, patience, and wisdom can change the course of history.

