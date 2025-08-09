From streets to social media platforms, patriotism soars as 14th August draws closer : Report

: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Across the country, streets and social media blaze with vibrant green and white as patriotic fervor ignites every heart with colorful lights, fluttering flags and bold displays of national pride from small symbols to grand attire, creating an unstoppable wave of unity and enthusiasm.

According to a report by the state news channel, the countdown to 14th August has sparked a nationwide surge of patriotism, with homes, markets and public spaces glowing with lights, waving flags and citizens embracing the green and white spirit in every form.

Social media also buzzes with heartfelt messages, patriotic songs and images capturing the spirit of independence, reflecting a united nation ready to celebrate its freedom with unmatched enthusiasm, report added.

According to citizens , from youngsters to elders, people are uploading videos of children cheering and waving flags in the streets as the nation gears up for 14th August with streets and homes adorned in green and white.

Roadside vendors have appeared across major cities, displaying a vibrant array of patriotic items ranging from flags and buntings to clothing and accessories in green and white. The bustling market stalls reflect the rising enthusiasm, with vendors reporting an increase in demand as citizens prepare to celebrate Independence day with full fervor, commented various cities citizens.

A citizen from Islamabad shared, “The atmosphere is electric. Everywhere you go, people are excited and proud to showcase their patriotism.

These vendors make it easy for everyone to join in the celebrations by offering affordable and colorful merchandise, he said, adding, similar sentiments were echoed by residents in Lahore, who noted how the streets are coming alive with the sights and sounds of upcoming festivities.

In Karachi, a local expressed, “It is heartwarming to see people from all walks of life young and old coming together to celebrate our country.

The roadside stalls selling flags and decorations add to the spirit, making it accessible for everyone to participate in the national pride, said a women, adding, the collective enthusiasm in these cities highlights the nationwide wave of patriotism sweeping across Pakistan as Independence day draws closer.

Both well-known brands and local shops are witnessing a surge in demand for green and white clothing, said a youngster from Lahore city.

From stylish branded outfits to affordable everyday wear, shoppers across the country are eager to don the national colors. The two-tone attire, symbolizing Pakistan’s flag, has become a must-have for celebrations, reflecting a strong wave of patriotism, said another lady from Multan city.

Female shoppers, in particular are showing great interest in dupattas embroidered with verses of national poetry, blending cultural pride with patriotic fervor. These beautifully crafted dupattas are flying off the shelves in markets and boutiques alike, becoming a popular choice for women wanting to express their love for the country in a meaningful and artistic way, said a retailer in Rawalpindi.

Citizens from major cities like Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi report that from roadside vendors to high-end stores, the enthusiasm is palpable, with sellers noting that green and white themed merchandise, especially clothing and accessories, is selling faster than ever.

The widespread demand for these items highlights how deeply ingrained the spirit of Independence Day is across all layers of society, said a journalist while commenting.