"From the Beginning of Creation to the End of the Universe", unique Islamic exhibition held

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) "From the Beginning of Creation to the End of the Universe", a unique Islamic exhibition held on Saturday at AlHuda International School, H-11 Campus, Islamabad.
The exhibition commenced on February 1, 2025, and will continue until February 3 and it presents the journey from the inception of creation to the end of the universe from an Islamic perspective, said a press release.
The exhibition featured informative panels, engaging research, scientific facts, and the confident participation of students, making it a remarkable event.
A large number of dignitaries from the twin cities, parents of students, and media representatives attended the exhibition.
The esteemed guests included Senior Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Syed Junaid Akhlaq , Federal board , Director of Test Development, Mirza Ali and CEO Youth Club, Raja Zia-ul- Haq. They praised the students' hard work, research, and creative abilities, as well as the efforts of the teachers and encouraged them by recognizing AlHuda’s constructive initiatives as a guiding light for modern institutions.
This exhibition was designed for individuals of all ages and backgrounds, with the aim of presenting Islamic teachings in a simple and comprehensible manner. It sought to highlight the realities of life and connect individuals with the purpose of creation.
Attendees not only gained a deeper understanding of the journey of creation in the light of Islamic teachings but also experienced spiritual inspiration and a meaningful collective experience.
AlHuda International school is a project of the AlHuda Welfare Foundation, known for providing a high-quality and exemplary blend of Islamic and contemporary education.
The institution prepares students for success in all aspects of life through a unique curriculum and advanced teaching methodologies.
