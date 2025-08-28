From the mount of mercy: Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s Hijatul Wida serves complete charter of human rights for mankind

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) breaking the shackle of cruelty, discrimination and slavery, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had presented a complete charter of human rights and road map for all people of the whole universe during His (SAWW) historic last sermon Hijatul Wida in order to lead a prosperous and peaceful life in this world and hereafter.

Described as Rehmatul Lil Alamin (mercy for all) in the Holy Quran, Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had brought a positive resolution in lives of Arab in that era of darkness ignorance and taught mercy, kindness and compassion to people of all ages of entire universe.

He (PBUH) presented a complete charter of human rights, and code of living a peaceful and successful life during his historic last sermon on occasion of Hajj (pilgrimage), His first and last hajj, on the mount of Jabalur Rahmat Arafat on 9th Zilhaj 10 A.H (632 AD).

“Hijatul Wida is a perfect charter of human rights of all times and a road map to establish peace, socioeconomic development and promote interfaith harmony. It laid great stress on people to ensure justice, equality and righteous deeds besides treating women and slaves with kindness and compassion,” said Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khateeb KP while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said arrival of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Rabiul Awal was a great blessing of Allah Almighty for all creatures as he was sent as Rehmatul Lil Alamin.

Spoke about the sanctity of the Zulhija month, the day and the place, the Holy Prophet asked the people to pay highest regard to life and property of all Muslims as sacred and be righteous as well as honest in life.

“The last Prophet of Allah had laid great emphasis on peoples’ to be sympathetic and not hurt anyone besides discouraged injustice, slavery and dishonesty,” Maulana Tayyab reiterated.

Restoring the dignity of women whether she is a mother, wife, daughter or sister, the Holy Prophet (SAWW) emphasized on people to treat their women with kindness as they have right over them.

“O people, it is true that you have certain rights with regard to your women but they also have rights over you. Remember that you have taken them as your wives only under Allah’s trust and with His permission. If they abide by your right, then to them belongs the right to be fed and clothed in kindness and treat your women well and be very kind to them.”

He (PBUH) also taught treating slaves with kindness and giving them what the owners eat and wear themselves besides other facilities.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) strictly directed people to worship only Allah, offer prayers five times a day, fast during Ramazan, and give wealth in Zakat and perform Hajj if they can afford to.

“All mankind is from Hazrat Adam and Eve and an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor non-Arab had possessed superiority over an Arab. Similarly, a white has no superiority over a black nor a black has any superiority over a white except by piety and good action (Taqwa). O People! No Prophet will come after me and no new faith will be born. I leave behind two things, the holy Quran and my Sunnah (PBUH) and if you follow these, you will never go astray.”

The Holy Prophet further said, “Learn that every Muslim is a brother to every Muslim and that the Muslims constitute one brotherhood. Nothing shall be legitimate to a Muslim, which belongs to a fellow Muslim unless it was given freely and willingly.”

The Prophet (PBUH) stressed the sanctity of human life, property, and honour, establishing guidelines for justice and prohibiting oppression and injustice.

He advised returning entrusted items and warned about accountability to Allah for one's actions. Tayyab Qureshi said the last sermon of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had taught the importance of equality, kindness, unity and fair treatment to all including the weak, women and slaves.

Hujatul Wida laid clear outline for the first human rights declaration, many hundreds of years before the Magna Carta, Bill of Rights and UN Human Rights codes. The last sermon of the holy Prophet (PBUH) is the first universal character of Human Rights in the world and a complete code of Human Rights forever that would educate and enlighten people of all ages.

Besides ensuring respect for all segments of the society, he said that the sermon had drawn a clear line that superiority between people was based on Taqwa rather than caste, colour and nationality.

Maulana Tayyab said despite passage of around 500 years of the birthday anniversary, no organization or personality in world presented such an inclusive code of conduct and human rights charter.

He said today’s problems including extremism, terrorism, poverty, unemployment and socio economic imbalances faced by the world today were due to inequality, non-merit and unjust distribution of resources, saying all the problems of Muslims could be addressed by strict adhering to the sermon of the Hijatul Wida of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

