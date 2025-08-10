From vision to reality: Pakistani architect planning Asia’s urban future

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) In an eramarked by chaotic urban growth and mounting infrastructure challenges, Pakistani architect Sardar Mohammad Jahangir Khan Sherpao has risen to global prominence as a voice for strategic and inclusive city planning.

As the current International President of the Eastern Regional Organization for Planning and Human Settlements (EAROPH)-- an influential international NGO accredited by UN-ESCAP and UN-HABITAT — Sherpao is steering critical conversations on sustainable urban development across Asia-Pacific and beyond.

Previously serving as President of the Architects Regional Council Asia (ARCASIA) from 2017 to 2019, Sherpao’s election was a landmark moment for Pakistan.

His leadership role in ARCASIA signals Pakistan’s growing engagement in shaping the future of urban Asia thus challenging perceptions of the country as lagging in city planning.

In an exclusive interview with the APP the other day, Sherpao emphasized that urban planning is not a luxury — it's a necessity. He painted a stark picture of Pakistan’s urban future if action is not taken now: “As our urban population grows without planning, we are heading toward a serious urban crisis”, he added. He said that the lack of coordinated city design here has led to overburdened infrastructure, traffic gridlocks, housing shortages, and a disconnection between citizens and their urban spaces. Despite the chaos, Sherpao remains hopeful: “Pakistan can still very well become a regional model of urban development — but only if we act now.”

Tracing his journey, Sherpao spoke passionately about Pakistan's representation in EAROPH, formed in 1957 with its current secretariat in KL Malaysia, adding that this place has become a hub for thinkers, planners, and policymakers across the Asia-Pacific, including Malaysia, Philippines, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, the Pacific Region, and Australia.

With extensive fieldwork and research behind him, Sherpao has been instrumental in representing Pakistan on global platforms and advocating for knowledge-based urban development.

He also highlighted the missed opportunities in cities like Karachi and Lahore — once regional powerhouses — which now struggle with congestion and lack of vision.

Islamabad, the linear city designed by Greek Architect and Urban planner Constantinos Apostolou Doxiades however, still holds potential, he told. “It was a planned city, designed with intention. But even Islamabad now risks falling prey to unregulated sprawl if corrective measures aren’t taken,” he warned.

He said in recent years, Lahore has begun to mirror Karachi’s rapid and often unplanned urban expansion. The Karachi many of us remember from childhood has grown well beyond its original scale, becoming a vast, sprawling metropolis.

In contrast, Islamabad was carefully designed in the late 1950s and early 1960s with a clear vision — to be Pakistan’s modern, purpose-built capital. The planning was thorough, informed by international urban development practices, and deeply rooted in an understanding of local culture, customs, and lifestyle. Doxiades studied the proposed region for four years before developing the blueprint, paying close attention to everything from social traditions to housing patterns.

Islamabad remains one of the few cities in Pakistan considered a successful example of urban planning. Built between the Margalla Hills and Rawalpindi, it was designed with both natural aesthetics and modern functionality in mind. Today, international forums still cite Islamabad as a positive role model for its linear city planning.

Jahangir, returned last week from Malaysia where the Ministry of Housing, Directorate of Town gave him a presentation about an amazing initiative of daily updated 150 information dashboards that make it possible for good and up-to-date decision making for the decision makers and designers. He requested training and information, and capacity sharing with other countries, including Pakistan.

More than a technical expert, Sherpao views city-building as a cultural and moral endeavor. “Cities are about people, culture, and continuity,” he explains.

He advocates EAROPH for its Multisectoral and interdisciplinary approach involving architects, planners, engineers, policymakers, social scientists, environmentalists, Lawyers, and citizens alike.

Speaking on broader regional cooperation, he shared stories of urban models from Malaysia, Singapore, and even post-disaster cities in Nepal and Indonesia. But he also pointed to Pakistan’s resilience: “Despite being seen as fallen behind, Pakistan still has immense talent. Our architects and planners are capable of miracles — they just need platforms and support.”

As Pakistan’s urban landscape expands rapidly, voices like Sherpao’s are crucial to ensuring future cities are not only built but made livable. His leadership at ARCASIA and EAROPH exemplifies Pakistan’s rising role in shaping the future of urban Asia — a future that may very well be charted from Islamabad.

