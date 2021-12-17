Front Desk established at police posts

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The District Police Office Bahawalpur has established front desk at police posts in order to provide people with facilities to their nearby areas.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, earlier, front desks were established at police station level, adding that but they had been extended to police posts.

He further said that people could get their application filed with front desk now established at police posts.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran made a surprised visit to police post at bus terminal Bahawalpur city and inspected performance of the front desk.