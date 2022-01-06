UrduPoint.com

Front Desk Facility Set Up At 7 Riverine Area Police Posts

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 05:52 PM

Front Desk facility set up at 7 riverine area police posts

Front Desk facility has been introduced at seven police posts in far flung riverine areas of district Muzaffargarh to enable villagers avail online complaint registration and other facilities

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Front Desk facility has been introduced at seven police posts in far flung riverine areas of district Muzaffargarh to enable villagers avail online complaint registration and other facilities.

The initiative was part of government's commitment to serve the people at their door step, DPO Faraz Ahmad said in a statement on Thursday. The facility would enable villagers to get their complaints registered online, get copy of FIR, reporting missing person, registration of tenancy agreement, and conveying information regarding any offense/criminal activity, DPO said.

Well qualified and trained staff has been deputed at the front desks established at police posts including Shahpur in limits of PS Khairpur Sadaat, Mud Wala of PS Alipur Sadar, Rampur post of PS Jatoi, Shahwali and Daulat Pur posts of PS Kundai, Eisan Wali post in limits of PS Mehmood Kot and Lundi Pitafi post in precincts of PS Bait Meer Hazar Khan.

People from nearby villages would also be able to avail the facility that has been introduced to ensure swift action on villagers' complaints and protect life and property of the people, the DPO said.

Related Topics

Police Rampur Muzaffargarh Khairpur Jatoi Alipur Shahpur FIR Post From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Zalmi appoints Inzamam as honorary president

Zalmi appoints Inzamam as honorary president

27 seconds ago
 Global stocks mostly sink on Fed rate hike plans

Global stocks mostly sink on Fed rate hike plans

28 seconds ago
 Speaker lauds Qazi Hussain Ahmed's services toward ..

Speaker lauds Qazi Hussain Ahmed's services towards national integration

29 seconds ago
 Consultative meeting held on Pakistan Steel Mill, ..

Consultative meeting held on Pakistan Steel Mill, HEC privatization

5 minutes ago
 NH&MP trainees visit PSCA

NH&MP trainees visit PSCA

5 minutes ago
 CM's aide inaugurates construction of road in Lowe ..

CM's aide inaugurates construction of road in Lower Dir

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.