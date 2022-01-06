Front Desk facility set up at 7 riverine area police posts

Front Desk facility has been introduced at seven police posts in far flung riverine areas of district Muzaffargarh to enable villagers avail online complaint registration and other facilities

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Front Desk facility has been introduced at seven police posts in far flung riverine areas of district Muzaffargarh to enable villagers avail online complaint registration and other facilities.

The initiative was part of government's commitment to serve the people at their door step, DPO Faraz Ahmad said in a statement on Thursday. The facility would enable villagers to get their complaints registered online, get copy of FIR, reporting missing person, registration of tenancy agreement, and conveying information regarding any offense/criminal activity, DPO said.

Well qualified and trained staff has been deputed at the front desks established at police posts including Shahpur in limits of PS Khairpur Sadaat, Mud Wala of PS Alipur Sadar, Rampur post of PS Jatoi, Shahwali and Daulat Pur posts of PS Kundai, Eisan Wali post in limits of PS Mehmood Kot and Lundi Pitafi post in precincts of PS Bait Meer Hazar Khan.

People from nearby villages would also be able to avail the facility that has been introduced to ensure swift action on villagers' complaints and protect life and property of the people, the DPO said.