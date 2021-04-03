Front Desk staff role crucial in changing 'thana culture': CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and Additional IGP Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that the Front Desk staff at police stations could play most effective role in changing the 'thana culture'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and Additional IGP Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that the Front Desk staff at police stations could play most effective role in changing the 'thana culture'.

After giving away appointment letters to new police officers at the CCPO office here on Saturday, he said the Front Desk officers could build a positive image of the Police Department through their polite behaviour with those visiting the police stations and redressing their grievances swiftly.

The Lahore police have recruited 34 educated and computer literate new Senior Assistants (SAs) and Police Station Assistants (PSAs) including females to meet the human resource demands of Front Desks and further strengthen the essential section of police stations. The new appointees include 18 Senior Assistants and 16 Police Station Assistants, and eight of those are female PSAs.