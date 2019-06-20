UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Front-wheel Of PIA Bus Breaks Down At Multan Airport Runway: MNA

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:16 PM

Front-wheel of PIA bus breaks down at Multan airport runway: MNA

Member National Assembly Farooq Azam Malik Thursday complained that front-wheel of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) bus, carrying passengers from lounge to plane, had broken down at runway of Multan Airport two days before

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly Farooq Azam Malik Thursday complained that front-wheel of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) bus, carrying passengers from lounge to plane, had broken down at runway of Multan Airport two days before; putting lives of passengers at risk.

"The day before yesterday, I, along with family, was travelling from Multan to Islamabad through PK-682. The front-wheel of the bus came out at a 50 feet distance from the aircraft, he said while speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly.

He requested Speaker Asad Qaiser to summon the PIA chairman for explanation.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan assured the House to hold an inquiry into the incident and submit the report within a few days.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad National Assembly Family From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Remove stagnant rain water to prevent dengue sprea ..

36 seconds ago

World's total internet use in 2018 stands at about ..

38 seconds ago

Inqilabi concerned about Hurriyat leaders' illegal ..

39 seconds ago

Pakistan taking care of refugees beyond its resour ..

41 seconds ago

PPP is in contact with government coalition partie ..

43 seconds ago

Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference ,IHC rejects Nawaz ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.