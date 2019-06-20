Front-wheel of PIA bus breaks down at Multan airport runway: MNA

Member National Assembly Farooq Azam Malik Thursday complained that front-wheel of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) bus, carrying passengers from lounge to plane, had broken down at runway of Multan Airport two days before

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly Farooq Azam Malik Thursday complained that front-wheel of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) bus, carrying passengers from lounge to plane, had broken down at runway of Multan Airport two days before; putting lives of passengers at risk.

"The day before yesterday, I, along with family, was travelling from Multan to Islamabad through PK-682. The front-wheel of the bus came out at a 50 feet distance from the aircraft, he said while speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly.

He requested Speaker Asad Qaiser to summon the PIA chairman for explanation.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan assured the House to hold an inquiry into the incident and submit the report within a few days.