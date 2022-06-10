Frontier Corps organizes free medical camp in Mach

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Ghaza Band Scouts of the Frontier Corps (North) Balochistan organized a two-day free medical camp in Mach area of Bolan district.

According to handout issued by FC on Friday, over 3000 patients underwent checkup in the camp set up by the FC in the Civil Hospital Mach.

Of them 1439 were children while 876 were women.

Free medicines were also provided to the patients hailing from different parts of the district. Facility of Ultrasound, blood tests and surgery was available at the camp.

Local people hailed the FC for holding free medical camps.