Frontier Corps Sets Up Free Medical Camp In Maiwand

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North), in collaboration with the civil administration, set up a free medical camp in Thadari area of Maiwand on Wednesday.

A total of 244 local patients were examined, including 96 men, 101 children and 47 women by male and female doctors.

Free medicines, blood tests and minor operations facilities were also provided to the patients along with medical examination.

The locals appreciated the efforts of FC and civil administration for provision of medical facilities to the patients in the area saying that such medical camps would be arranged in future as well.

