Frontline COVID-19 Workers Among 113 Specialists Receive Fellowship & Resident Ship During AKU Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 08:40 PM

Frontline COVID-19 workers among 113 specialists receive fellowship & resident ship during AKU ceremony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :A total of 113 residents and fellows, many having played a key role in treating COVID-19 patients during the pandemic, graduated at Aga Khan University's 25th Medical education ceremony.

According to an announcement here Sunday certificates were awarded to 92 residents and 21 fellows in areas relevant to the treatment of COVID-19 such as anaesthesiology and intensive care, emergency medicine, pulmonary medicine, pediatric infectious diseases and adult infectious diseases.

Around the world and in Pakistan, scores of physicians-in-training such as interns, residents and fellows have lost their lives while caring for and treating sick COVID-19 patients.

"Putting safety at the core patient care, we learnt how new communicable diseases are managed and what it is like to be at the forefront as a team," Dr.

Waleed bin Ghaffar , a graduating resident in anaesthesiology and intensive care, was quoted to have said on the occassion.

The graduates were also part of various research studies and clinical trials at the University at the University to generate new knowledge to improve the management of COVID-19 as well as other diseases.

The hybrid graduation ceremony saw all graduates attend in person, while observing physical distancing, as their relatives attended the event virtually. Along with ten Best Residents awards Excellence in Research award were also presented to a resident and a fellow.

