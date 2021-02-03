Frontline healthcare staff being vaccinated against COVID-19 in Balochistan: Dr. Rubaba

UrduPoint.com
Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:39 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr.Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday said the process of vaccination against corona virus has been launched in Balochistan while initially frontline healthcare staff was being vaccinated against the COVID-19.

She expressed these views while giving instructions regarding the review measures of corona vaccination.

Dr. Rubaba Buledi said the vaccination process will be expanded keeping in view the cases of corona virus adding that EPI has taken special measures for delivery and storage of COVID-19 vaccine and the temperature was being maintained to keep the vaccines according to recommendations.

The head of the EPI Program on COVID-19 Ishaq Khan Panizai said that special precautionary measures were adopted while shifting of vaccine from Islamabad to Quetta whereas delivery at all centers was being ensured keeping in view the mandatory temperature.

Dr. Rababa Khan Buledi said that vaccines should be used in accordance with the priorities recommended by the EOC.

She said Balochistan' government was battling the corona virus epidemic from day one and it has developed a workable strategy to prevent the spread of epidemics, she added.

