Frontline Healthcare Workers To Get 2nd Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine At Expo Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:34 PM

The second dose of coronavirus vaccine to the frontline healthcare workers will be administered at the Expo Centre here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The second dose of coronavirus vaccine to the frontline healthcare workers will be administered at the Expo Centre here.

According to the Health department sources on Friday, special arrangements have been made for healthcare workers at vaccination centre and the counter number 11 at Expo Vaccination Centre hall No. 3 has been dedicated for healthcare workers.

All healthcare workers have been intimated to bring their CNIC card along with the service card for receiving the 2nd dose of the vaccine and no more registration of the healthcare workers will be made now.

The sources informed that now all healthcare workers will be registered according to their age with common citizens.

So far, 107,793 healthcare workers have received the first dose of the vaccine while 34,621 workers have been administered with the 2nd dose.

As many as 523,008 citizens have so far been registered and 291,511 citizens have been sent a verification message.

The citizens may call 1033 for any assistance or information about coronavirus or vaccination centres.

