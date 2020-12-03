Frontline workers, senior citizens will be vaccinated first in Pakistan: Nausheen Hamid

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:36 PM

Parliamentary Secretary National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Dr Nausheen Hamid Thursday said Pakistan will launch Covid-19 vaccination drive in the second quarter of 2021 in which doctors, senior citizens and frontline workers will be vaccinated firs

Talking to a private news channel, she said Phase 3 clinical trials were proceeding smoothly and China-developed coronavirus vaccine would be ready for the public in Pakistan soon in large quantity.

The vaccine will be available to defense workers who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus and then it will be administered to people over the age of 60 in first phase, she added.

She said it is an honour for Pakistan to be among the few countries who are participating in "the biggest and a relatively difficult" Phase-3 study on the vaccine, adding that "the entire world is looking for medication to combat COVID-19." Some companies are close to unveiling their initial findings, with Chinese and European regulators already reviewing early data on some vaccines, she said.

She said the government was very close to finalize the process for the procurement of the vaccine, however, it would take a few more months to get the vaccine for general public.

She said that they are trying to get vaccine from three sources and talks are underway with various pharmaceutical companies.

She added that several companies working on the development of a vaccine have been shortlisted and initial negotiations are under discussion.

Replying to a question she said the government has promised to make vaccination available to the whole country free of charge. Priority will be given to medical personnel and vulnerable groups.

She also assured that the government was making efficient arrangements for effective supply chain management of the vaccine and required manpower needs.

"Drap is also working to streamline the regulatory process for its expeditiously registration without compromising the vaccine safety and efficacy," she said.

She also stressed that war against coronavirus could not be won without the cooperation of people.

